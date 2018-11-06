Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The polls are now open! State officials are expecting a record-high turnout because of some hot contested races, including the gubernatorial race.

See the ballot before going to the polls, check registration status, and find the correct polling place by going to michigan.gov/vote.

Polls will remain open until 8 tonight.

2. For people that vote today, John Ball Zoo is paying it forward by offering free admission for people who did their civic duty. Cast a vote today and John Ball zoo will let you in for free.

All people have to do is wear an "I Voted" sticker, or for those who voted by mail, bring in a voter ID card.

Fall admission to the zoo is normally $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for kids and seniors.

3. Work has started on the second phase of construction at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

The latest improvements are focused on airline ticket counters and baggage service offices.

The main features include upgrading the space around the baggage claim carousels, and adding restaurants and restrooms.

The upgrades are expected to cost $18 million and create more than 40 full-time jobs.

Work is expected to continue through summer 2020.

4. One of the largest theatrical productions in the world is returning to West Michigan next spring.

Cirque Du Soeilel will perform seven times at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, May 15-19. Their new show is called Crystal, and it's their first acrobatic performance on ice.

Tickets are available now for Cirque Du Soleil club members, and they'll be available o the general public this Friday, at 10 a.m.

5. There's no need to spend hours in the kitchen preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feast, just pop the top on some Pringles! The chip maker is bringing back its Thanksgiving Dinner chips this year, in a different form.

It's offering three varieties: turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. They come in mini Pringles cans designed to look like canned food.

The chips are available for a limited time at Kellogg's website starting tonight, and a three-pack costs $14.99.