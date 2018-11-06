Police: Alleged sex assault near GVSU never happened

ALLENDALE, Mich.  —  The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation into an alleged sexual assault near Grand Valley State University’s main campus this past weekend finds that it never happened.

Sheriff’s Captain Mark Bennett says there was no evidence of sexual assault, and no one was drugged.

You may recall, the alleged victim told police she was given a possible drugged drink at a party just after midnight Saturday, at the Alpine Student Living apartment complex on Lodge Dr., in Allendale. When the alleged victim woke up, she supposedly believed that she had been sexually assaulted.

GVSU sent out a Safety Alert to all of its students after the alleged incident was report.

 

