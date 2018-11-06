Pringles sells Thanksgiving-flavored chips for limited time

Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Last Thanksgiving, Pringles® showed the world they deserve a seat at the table when they launched the Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner. The limited time only offering gave snackers the chance to taste eight new innovative, Thanksgiving-inspired flavors. This year, Pringles is upping the ante and giving fans a chance to get their hands on a can (or three) of favorites from last years lineup: Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips are not available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST online for $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was “so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions” when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

Supplies are limited.

