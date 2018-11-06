Midterm Election Day – List of Races

Prosecutor: Kent Co. school threats came from New Jersey

Posted 3:37 PM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:34PM, November 6, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Kent County Prosecutor says a string of voicemail threats targeting area schools last month came from a minor in New Jersey trying to get a local juvenile in trouble.

The Oct. 29 threats were received by East Grand Rapids High School, Union High School in Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Christian High School.  Prosecutor Chris Becker says that a juvenile in Newark, N.J. "got mad" at a local juvenile and left the threatening messages to try and get them in trouble.  The two knew each other from online gaming.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case in New Jersey and no charges will be filed locally in connection with the incident.

"There is no evidence that the local juvenile participated in any fashion," Becker said in a release.

FOX 17 has reached out to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office to see if any charges have been filed in the case.

The threats shut down East Grand Rapids High School for the day Oct. 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s