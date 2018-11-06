Election Day Weather – Wind, rain, cold

Slim down before the holidays with treatments from Skin Envy

Posted 10:40 AM, November 6, 2018

It's hard to believe, but holiday parties are just around the corner and you want to look your best. Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center may be able to help with HCG and sermorelin injections.

Sermorelin is described as an anti-aging shot that wakes up human growth hormones lying dormant in the body. As a result, it helps the immune system, skin tone, muscle mass, body fat, and even help people sleep better at night.

Call Skin Envy to take advantage of their Morning Mix special: pay $500 for the HCG treatments (the price is originally $750), or buy two mesotherapy packages, and get the third one free.

The deal runs until Friday at 5 p.m.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center has two locations in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

To learn more and to find all of their locations, visit their website or call (616)-446-5111.

