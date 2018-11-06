Stabenow wins 4th Senate term

DETROIT (AP) — Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Republican challenger John James.

Stabenow campaigned as a pragmatic lawmaker who forges bipartisan agreement despite the partisan rancor in Washington. She cited her work shaping farm legislation and pushing a new law that allows pharmacists to tell consumers when they can save on prescriptions by paying cash instead of using insurance.

The 68-year-old Stabenow, of Lansing, criticized Trump’s attempt to slash federal funding for the Great Lakes. She said James would have been an unabashed enthusiast of President Donald Trump with no governing experience.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 and called James, a black combat veteran and business executive, “a star” candidate.

