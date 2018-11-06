Support Children’s Healing Center at ‘Movers and Shakers’ fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to be a mover and a shaker? There's an upcoming event that will feature both moving your body, and shaking some cocktails as MVP Sports Clubs and the Children's Healing Center Project are once again teaming up to pay it forward at the Movers and Shakers event on Thursday.

Anyone 21 and older is invited to come out to participate in either a yoga, Zumba/dance party, Training for Warriors, ride, kickboxing, or cardio tennis. Afterwards, guests can taste food and drink for a variety of local restaurants and breweries.

Movers and Shakers will take place at MVP Athletics Club in Rockford on November 8. Doors open at 6:30 and classes start at 7.

Tickets cost $55 per person, or $100 for two online, and $60 at the door per person.

ALL proceeds go directly to the Children’s Healing Center, the nation’s first year-round recreation center where kids with weak immune systems can play in a safe space.

Get tickets and learn more at Eventbrite.