KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a check cashing store was robbed Tuesday.

Kentwood Police Chief Tom Hillen tells FOX 17 the robbery happened early Tuesday at Check n’ Go on 28th Street.

We are told the suspect showed or implied they had a weapon of some sort. Police say they have fled the immediate area. They are working on determining the suspect’s location now.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available from investigators.