Teske scores 13, No. 19 Michigan beats Norfolk State 63-44

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as No. 19 Michigan beat Norfolk State 63-44 to give John Beilein his 800th career coaching victory on Tuesday night.

Before the game, the Wolverines raised Final Four and Big Ten championship banners earned by last season’s team.

Michigan’s Charles Matthews scored 10 points, but was 0 of 4 on 3-pointers and 0 of 5 on free throws. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting in his debut with the Wolverines.

Norfolk State was held scoreless for seven-plus minutes to open the game while they missed their first eight shots.

Norfolk State’s Nic Thomas scored nine points and Mastadi Pitt added seven points.

The Wolverines led 32-13 at halftime and were easily able to keep the comfortable cushion in the second half even though they shot poorly, making just 37 percent of their attempts.