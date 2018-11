Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coffee lovers look forward to a good cup of coffee in the morning, and it's even better yet when it's Schuil's coffee. In fact, they have more than 100 types of coffee, all in brand new packaging.

Owner and CEO Tim Volkema, along with Savannah, head of Coffee Education and Training, showed off their new design, and how their coffee is meant to be brewed.

Schuil Coffee Co. is located at 3679 29th Street in Grand Rapids. To place an order, visit schuilcoffee.com or call (800)-272-4845.