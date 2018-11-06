UPS to hire 400 people in G.R. area as holiday season approaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus will need a lot of helpers this coming holiday season – and so will United Parcel Service, better known as UPS.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based package delivery and supply-chain management company announced Tuesday it will be hiring 400 people in the Grand Rapids area. They will fill 100 package-handler positions and 300 driver-helpers. Nationwide, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 seasonal jobs during the holiday season.

UPS says in a news release the local positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs.

UPS will host a job fair on Monday, November 12th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the UPS plant at 5757 Clyde Park Avenue SW, in Wyoming.

More information and an online application are available at the UPS Jobs website.