Armed robbery at Advanced America in Kalamazoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for tips after an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at the Advanced America in the 5600 block of W. Main Street at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a black man, about six feet tall, wearing a white surgical mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt with University of Michigan on the front, came into the store, demanded cash and threatened the clerk with pepper spray. After receiving some cash he left the store on foot.

A K9 team was not able to track the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.