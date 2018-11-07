Battle Creek substitute teacher arraigned on child pornography charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested a substitute teacher on Monday on child pornography charges after executing a search warrant at his residence. Wednesday morning he was arraigned at the Calhoun County courthouse.

“We don’t believe that any of the child pornography that were found on the devices had anything to do with his status as a substitute teacher,” said Sgt. Jeff Case at police headquarters. “Nor do we believe that it had anything to do with any local children.”

The suspect has been identified as Steven Bridges. Sgt. Case said Bridges' arrest happened a week and a half after his associate Donald Johnston was taken into custody. After Johnston was arrested, police conducted a number of search warrants on G Drive North and at the Michigan Hotel on October 26.

“Upon doing so a number of cell phones and computers were seized,” Sgt. Case said. “In the process of going through those devices a second suspect was found. That subject being Steven Bridges.”

During the press conference, police said that they could not speak on whether the arrests were connected to previous arrests made in Calhoun, Branch and Kalamazoo counties regarding a child sexual abuse ring. However, in a prior press release they stated that Johnston’s arrest may be connected.

“Through Child Protective Services and Michigan State Police, we were contacted specifically related to Donald Johnston,” Sgt. Jeff Case said. “In the process of that investigation there was a link to Steven Bridges.”

Bridges is currently in the hospital due to diabetes complications, Sgt. Case said. Police will continue to investigate this case along with CPS, MSP and Homeland Security.

“If I was a parent I wouldn’t be concerned at the moment,” Sgt. Case said. “I would be aware.”

***Anyone with tips, please call the Silent Observer at (269) 966-3322***