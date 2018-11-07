Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Big barn catches on fire in Heath Twp.; biohazard a concern

Posted 11:08 PM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11PM, November 7, 2018

FOX 17 photos taken by Jim Sutton.

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — It took firefighters from multiple departments to bring a big barn fire under control Wednesday night in Allegan County.

County dispatchers say the fire broke out in the 3800 block of 134th Avenue, near 39th Street, around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. What caused it was not immediately determined. But a fire spokesman tells FOX 17 at the scene the fire posed an unspecified biohazard. He said it was a turkey barn.

The scene is in a rural, wooded area. Dispatchers say the barn is about 40-feet-by-80-feet in length. There was no word if any turkeys or livestock were inside when the fire broke out. 

Although firefighters said the inferno was brought under control sometime before 10:30 p.m., tankers were still arriving on the scene.

Dispatchers said firefighters from Hamilton, Saugatuck, as well as Overisel and and Graafschap townships were still on the scene after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

