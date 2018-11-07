Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Brennan Creek named Michigan’s Mr. Soccer

Posted 6:59 PM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:04PM, November 7, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Hackett Catholic Prep senior Brennan Creek was named the state's Mr. Soccer on Tuesday.  The award is given annually to the state's top high school soccer player.

"It is a big deal definitely." Creek said.  "I don't really see it as an individual trophy I kind of look at it as more of a team trophy, I couldn't have done it without the team."

Creek scored a 105 career goals, 43 of them came this fall as the Irish advanced to their 4th consecutive division 4 state semifinal.

"I think I started to more think about it this year" Creek added.   "This year it kind of came to my head that I can probably do it but it was definitely thanks to the coaches and the team to help me."

Creek will play his college soccer at Western Michigan University.

