Brennan Creek named Michigan’s Mr. Soccer

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Hackett Catholic Prep senior Brennan Creek was named the state's Mr. Soccer on Tuesday. The award is given annually to the state's top high school soccer player.

"It is a big deal definitely." Creek said. "I don't really see it as an individual trophy I kind of look at it as more of a team trophy, I couldn't have done it without the team."

Creek scored a 105 career goals, 43 of them came this fall as the Irish advanced to their 4th consecutive division 4 state semifinal.

"I think I started to more think about it this year" Creek added. "This year it kind of came to my head that I can probably do it but it was definitely thanks to the coaches and the team to help me."

Creek will play his college soccer at Western Michigan University.