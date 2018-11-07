Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Buy $50 gift card, get $50 in certificates free with 4GR8Foods

Posted 11:52 AM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:51AM, November 7, 2018

Everyone loves a free meal, especially when it's at one of the more popular and well known restaurants in the area. Now 4GR8 Food is offering up an unbelievable gift card deal just in time for the holidays, making it the perfect gift for those looking for a tasty meal.

Now through Christmas, when you buy a $50 gift card at any 4GR8Food location, you'll get $50 worth of certificates for free!

The gift card will be valid at the following restaurants:

  • Beltline Bar
  • Sundance Brill & Bar
  • Rockwell Republic
  • Pete's Grill & Tavern
  • Red Geranium Cafe
  • Grand Coney Diner
  • The Omelette Shoppe
  • Boone's Prime Time Pub
  • Flap Jack Shack

Gift cards can be purchased online or at any of their locations.

