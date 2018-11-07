Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Car allegedly fleeing from police plunges into swimming pool

Posted 11:22 PM, November 7, 2018

Photos courtesy of Frank Smith.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Two people allegedly fleeing from police in Muskegon Township on Wednesday night made a big splash.

Their vehicle ended up in a backyard swimming pool. MLive reports two people were taken into custody moments after the chase ended in the 1600 block of Francis Avenue. That’s near Shonat Street.

It began around 8:25 p.m. on Harvey Street, south of Apple Avenue. 

There was no immediate indication what prompted the chase, and there was no word whether anyone was injured.

Viewer Frank Smith – who lives down the road from the house where the car plunged into the pool – sent FOX 17 some photos from the scene. He said the scene appeared to have cleared by 11 p.m., after some “heavy equipment” was brought in: apparently to extract the vehicle floating in the pool.

