Eric Wenzel breaks TD record with team first mentality

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Kalamazoo United senior quarterback Eric Wenzel is the new single season record holder for touchdown passes. He threw 6 touchdown passes in the Titans district final win giving him 54 for the season surpassing the old record of 51.

"It was cool just to be able to celebrate that with the guys" Wenzel said about breaking the record last Friday. "Just knowing that we worked for each other and just seeing how happy those guys were that was cool being able to do that."

Wenzel is as humble as he is talented, he never wanted to acknowledge the record for fear of it taking away from what the teams was trying to accomplish.

"It wasn't really a focus of our team, focus of mine, focus of our coaches" Wenzel added. "We were focusing week to week just on the game the task at hand."

But as the touchdown passes kept piling up, the record could not be ignored.

"Week four, five and six he threw seven in each game" United head coach Jesse Brown said. "As he piled those up there was some conversations around it and a a little bit of hype around it but Eric is a real humble kid and he's focused on this team and focused on winning so it was something that was really very quiet within our family within our program."

Most of the 54 TD passes have gone to the teams four wide receivers Andrew Widger, Heath Baldwin, Aaron Verkaik and Christian Bartholomew who have all put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.

"The off season is huge for us that is when we get our timing down get a feel for each other really build that chemistry up" Wenzel said. "Every time early in the morning when I ask them hey can we go work out they are always there for me so being able to have those guys who are willing to work when most people aren't was huge."

Kalamazoo United (11-0) will play Unity Christian for a division 5 regional championship Saturday at 3 p.m. at Vicksburg high school.