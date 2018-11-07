Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Ex-Michigan State player pleads guilty in assault case

Posted 1:39 PM, November 7, 2018, by

Auston Robertson

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge and could face more than three years in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports the 21-year-old entered the plea Wednesday to one count of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration. Robertson told an Ingham County Circuit Court judge that he assaulted a fellow student in her off-campus apartment in April 2017.

Michigan State dismissed Robertson from the team following the allegations.

Robertson was initially charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and a judge later ruled that prosecutors could cite two previous rape accusations against Robertson during a trial. The school has said it was unaware of the previous sexual assault cases.

He faces up to up to 43 months in prison when sentenced Dec. 4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s