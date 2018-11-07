First measurable snow of the season Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- While we've seen a few snowflakes already this season, we've avoided measurable snowfall so far to this point. That's about to change by the end of this week.

Over the last few years, snow around this time is not out of the question. In fact, we've seen it a bit later than what we're expecting this year. This is not really indication of how bad the winter is or anything either (see 2014.)

Snow is set to begin during rush hour Friday morning. Notice the temperatures in the morning are well above freezing. While it's cold enough to snow, the roadway surfaces will be much too warm to allow it to stick. Grassy surfaces will cool down a little bit quicker though, so it'll stick there sooner.

Snow continues into the evening. If we had snow all day like this in January, we'd have 6-8 inches! But the air and the surface will be much too warm, so initial melting will keep our totals lower.

We can expect 1-3" of measurable snowfall by the end of Friday. As I mentioned before, this will be for the grassy surfaces only.

Because this is only sticking in the grass...impacts will be low! But just because the roadway is only wet, doesn't mean there won't be a few issues Friday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work. There will be a few bands of snow by Friday night that may be enhanced by the lake effect. This is our best chance for any accumulation on the roadways...even though it may be brief.

