Fred Upton wins 17th House term

Posted 12:51 AM, November 7, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) —  Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton has won a 17th House term, defeating Democrat Matt Longjohn in southwestern Michigan.

Upton defended his seat Tuesday after a campaign in which he stressed his bipartisanship at a time of divisiveness in Washington. He emphasized his contribution to a law that makes it easier to develop treatments and cures for diseases and his opposition to President Donald Trump’s move to cut Great Lakes funding and to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Longjohn left his job as national health officer for the YMCA to run. He attacked Upton for supporting legislation to repeal and replace the federal health care law.

