Holland family to get Habitat for Humanity’s 150th home

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A Holland family of three will not have to share a one bedroom home any longer, as Habitat for Humanity is planning to build them a home.

The Cruz family will soon be moving into the organization's 150th home.

This family of three currently shares a one bedroom home with relatives and is eager to move into a home with room to grow.

Roger, Gladys and their daughter are looking forward to having a home to call their own and are already making plans to have the best looking, maintained house on the block.

Community members are invited to attend and witness the organization's milestone with the Lakeshore Habitat team at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 1000 block of Sunfield Drive in Holland.

If you are interested in learning more, call 616-393-8000.