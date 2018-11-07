Leonard concedes; Nessel win Michigan Attorney General race

Posted 9:34 AM, November 7, 2018, by

Dana Nessel

(AP) – Republican Tom Leonard has conceded the race to be Michigan’s next attorney general to Democrat Dana Nessel.

Nessel is an attorney whose biggest case was representing a lesbian couple in a lawsuit that overturned the state’s gay marriage ban. She also was an assistant prosecutor in Wayne County.

The Associated Press has not called the race. Nessel was leading by less than 2 percentage points with 96 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday.

Nessel took aggressive positions during the campaign, pledging to replace Todd Flood as the special prosecutor looking into the Flint water crisis. She also said that if she’s elected, the attorney general’s office wouldn’t defend laws that she believes are discriminatory or unconstitutional.

Jennifer Granholm was Michigan’s first female attorney general, serving in the role from 1999 until 2003.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments