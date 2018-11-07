Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Lingering road work up against potential snow

WEST MICHIGAN -- A few inches of snow are already in the forecast for Friday, with more possible over the weekend.

Impacts to travel from work or school and weekend events are possible, but add in those big construction projects and it could be a rough few weeks of the winter season on the roads.

Orange cones are typically associated with summer construction but after the work stoppage this summer, projects like northbound 131 are behind schedule. The lockout ended in September but the delays are still impacting crews who are racing against Mother Nature's clock.

The good news is that even with snow on the way, it doesn't mean the work will have to stop entirely.

According to MDOT's John Richard, if the weather remains relatively calm and we don’t get a crazy blizzard, then projects should be completed this season. However, the season will likely stretch well into the winter months, meaning road crews will have to battle construction zones.

Transition of road work trucks already began a few weeks ago but has accelerated in recent days based on the forecast. Road crews will work alongside construction crews to make sure travel headaches are kept to a minimum and that projects are finished as quickly as possible.

