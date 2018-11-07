Make entertaining during the holidays easier with these items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is the unofficial beginning of the winter holiday season. For some, this season is full of joy and gratitude, but holiday entertaining can also bring stress.

Sherri French from Capital M Media came on the show to talk about some items that can help save people's sanity with practical solutions for the stress of the holidays.

Talisman Designs

Products: 1-Piece Adjustable Pie Shield - $7.99 | Pastry Wheel Decorator - $11.99 | Pastry Wheel Cutter - $9.99 | Pastry Guide - $9.99| Pastry Stamps - $7.99

For all your pie-making needs! Make beautiful blog-worthy pie crusts in

minutes.

minutes. 1-Piece Adjustable Pie Shield - Place on pie before baking to protect your pie crust from burning. Adjustable to fit all pie crust sizes.

Pastry Wheel Decorator - Zoom the decorator around the edge of your pie crust to make a professional rope design.

Pastry Wheel Cutter - Quickly and easily cut decorative and parallel strips for fruit pies

Pastry Guide- place in the center of your dough, with a knife in the slot, spin it around to cut perfect circles. Can also be used with a pencil to mark perfect circles on parchment paper

Pastry Stamps - 3 designs that you can stamp right onto the edge of your pie crust.

Use code Talisman15 for 15% off. Good until December 31.

Emergency Stain Rescue



Products: Emergency Stain Rescue, 120ml Bottle, $7.99 | Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover, 120ml Bottle, $7.99| Miss Mouths Messy Eater Stain Treater, 120ml Bottle, $7.99 | Road Spill, Single Serve Wipes, 5 Unit Box, $4.99

Essential stain removal products for the holiday season. Whatever you love- wine, travel, kids or life - we will make sure your holidays are stress and stain free.

All products use the same Instant, Powerful & Safe formula to treat stains when they occur. It works on all types of spills (e.g wine, & cranberries) and is safe for color fast clothes, furniture and upholstery.

Everyone hates stains, especially when friends gather, so these products make perfect gifts for your clumsy and non clumsy friends.

Poo-Pourri

Products: Merry Spritzmas 2oz - $9.95| Secret Santa 2oz - $9.95

ALL NATURAL! NO synthetic fragrance, NO alcohol, NO aerosol, NO parabens, NO phthalates, NO formaldehyde, ALL stink-fightin’ good stuff.

Got house guests coming in town for the holidays? This will be a life saver!

Best selling holiday scents Secret Santa and Merry Spritzmas.

Use code HOLIDAY20 for 20% off your order of $25 or more.

Turkey On The Table



Products: Turkey on the Table Kit - $39.99 | Feather Crafting Kit - $14.99| Replacement Feathers - $8.99-$9.99 depending on style.

Turkey on the Table is a great Thanksgiving tradition and conversation starter about what your family is grateful for, and also a great table centerpiece.

Turkey on the Table is partnered with Feeding America® and has already donated over 500K meals to those in need. Our goal is to hit 1 Million Meals in 2018, your purchase can help in this mission.

The turkey is reusable and feathers and other accessories are available to update your turkey each year.

Lula’s Garden



Products: Petite Bliss Garden - $25 (single succulent) | Petite Zebra Garden - $25 (single succulent - Zebra type) | Jewel Garden - $35 (three succulents)

Succulents are super popular - very low maintenance and can last forever. It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Product - Beautiful and unique gift - It's a gift box that is designed to serve as planter, so the experience is very simple - just open and enjoy. Each garden arrives with a care kit, which makes it even easier to care for the garden.

Perfect gift for any occasion and especially the holidays - you can choose between different cover sleeves - Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.

For more information & discount codes head to hellocapitalm.com.