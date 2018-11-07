× MI becomes first Midwest state to legalize recreational marijuana

MICHIGAN — Voters have spoken and the proposition to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan has been approved.

Under the measure, it will be regulated like alcohol and only be allowed to be used by people in the privacy of their own homes.

It will come with a 10% tax, and will only be available to people ages 21 and older.

Supporters estimate proposition one will bring in roughly $130,000,000 in tax revenue each year.

One group opposed to the proposition is Healthy and Productive Michigan, who says responsibility now rests on the shoulders of those who voted ‘yes.’

Michigan is now one of nine states that allow recreational use of the substance, including California, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.

The law will likely take effect after the Board of Canvassers verify votes in December.