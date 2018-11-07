MI becomes first Midwest state to legalize recreational marijuana
MICHIGAN — Voters have spoken and the proposition to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan has been approved.
Under the measure, it will be regulated like alcohol and only be allowed to be used by people in the privacy of their own homes.
It will come with a 10% tax, and will only be available to people ages 21 and older.
Supporters estimate proposition one will bring in roughly $130,000,000 in tax revenue each year.
One group opposed to the proposition is Healthy and Productive Michigan, who says responsibility now rests on the shoulders of those who voted ‘yes.’
Michigan is now one of nine states that allow recreational use of the substance, including California, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.
The law will likely take effect after the Board of Canvassers verify votes in December.
Kevin Rahe
Anyone who uses marijuana should be treated like someone who uses alcohol only to get drunk. There has to be something wrong in the head of those who think it’s a good thing for the government to tell our kids that this substance is A-OK to use.
Mr Happy
Oh right Kevin, because that’s the government’s job… if it was, then they’ve been failing miserably by permitting tobacco products since the country’s inception. If you don’t like to smoke or drink, then don’t do it. Oh, and educate your children on the risks. Boom. Problem solved.
Kevin Rahe
My grandpa used tobacco (the smoldering variety) most of his life. He never inhaled and never had any ill effects from it – he lived to age 92. And tobacco doesn’t have anything like the effect of marijuana even if it is inhaled. Most people who use alcohol do so equally innocuously. There is no parallel between those substances and marijuana.
Kevin Rahe
I will qualify that my prior comment refers only to the recreational use of the drug, not the use of it to treat an adverse medical condition.
LOL
You should post a link of where government told kids to smoke weed.
Kevin Rahe
Drugs that tend to be harmful when used for non-medical reasons have been illegal. Now we’ve specifically changed the law so marijuana no longer is. The law teaches. (Or have you never heard anyone say, “Well it’s not against the law!”)