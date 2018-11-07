Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Michigan turnout for midterm election is highest in 56 years

Posted 10:36 AM, November 7, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voter turnout for Michigan’s midterm election was the highest in 56 years.

More than 4 million people cast ballots, with 4 percent of precincts still untallied as of Wednesday morning, according to unofficial results. That is at least 52 percent of the voting-age population — the most since 1962.

The high turnout led to a strong night for Democrats, who were on track to win all three statewide offices for the first time in 32 years and flipped two Republican-held congressional seats.

