Momma Gourmet Food Delivery Service: Helps parents transition babies to solid food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Momma Gourmet is a weekly meal kit subscription service which helps parents transition their babies to solid food. They start with simple single ingredient recipes and as the weeks progress so do the recipes. By week eight, your baby will be trying spices, herbs, and other more complex flavors and textures.

The weekly meal kits also include the supplies you will need to freeze and store the baby food properly.

Kelly Kalseth's goal is to Empower Mommas and show them they can do this on their own without all the bad ingredients!

The program is $49 a week, you can cancel at any time.

Kelly is offering a special offer for Grand Rapids moms.

Your first week FREE, just use FIRSTWEEK when checking out.