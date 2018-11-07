Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The general election is in the books, and one of the biggest races was for Governor of Michigan.

Six candidates from six different parties were on the ballot on Tuesday, and Fox News declared Gretchen Whitmer the winner around 9:30 p.m.

Whitmer spent the election night in Detroit with Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, who was also re-elected. Gretchen Whitmer is now our state's second female governor and her running mate is the first African American Lieutenant Governor in Michigan.

Whitmer will take office in January.

2. UPS is hiring for hundreds of positions ahead of a busy holiday season.

The company is hosting a job fair next Monday in Wyoming.

They're looking to hire 300 drivers and 100 package handlers. Positions include both seasonal and permanent jobs.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UPS facility on Clyde Park.

3. It's a Hallmark of the holiday season: this Friday the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off.

The first ring of the bell will happen at noon at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's a huge fundraiser for the organization, because it helps fund programs and services throughout the entire year.

You'll find bell ringers at D&W and Family Fare Stores, along with dozens of other locations around West Michigan.

4. Grab those wands and robes, a local zoo is hosting a magical two weekend event that will begin on Saturday.

The John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is hosting Wizarding Weekends for the next two weeks. All wizards, witches, and muggles alike are invited to come out for the event, where people will be able to see the "Fantastic Beasts" of the muggle world.

Families can come out dressed like their favorite Harry Potter characters and explore different exhibits, play games, and enjoy unique entertainment.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

5. Better starting working on cosplay skills, because Grand Rapids Comic Con is coming back to West Michigan this weekend.

It'll be at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids Friday through Sunday. There will be celebrities from TV and film, along with authors and YouTubers.

People can also check out dozens of vendors from across the country, selling everything from jewelry and plush toys, to Star Wars and Star Trek Memorabilia.