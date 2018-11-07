× Police, Firefighters holding food drive for Salvation Army

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police and firefighters in West Michigan are helping to feed families in need this holiday season and they’re asking for your help to do so.

Starting Wednesday, November 7th, departments in Battle Creek are hosting a food drive.

The collection drive benefits the Salvation Army Battle Creek and runs through November 21st.

Officials say they’re in urgent need of canned goods, like soup, fruit, and veggies, as well as other non-perishable foods.

Donations can be dropped off at the Battle Creek Police Department and all six fire stations listed below,