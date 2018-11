Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A heads up to those looking for a job, as UPS is hiring for hundreds of positions ahead of a busy holiday season.

The company is hosting a job fair this Monday, November 12th, in Wyoming.

They are looking to hire 300 drivers and 100 package handlers for both seasonal and permanent jobs.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UPS facility at 5757 Clyde Park, Wyoming, MI.

To apply online or simply learn more, head to jobs-ups.com/location.