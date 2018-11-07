Woman and teen arrested for vandalism at Montcalm Co. church

Posted 9:09 AM, November 7, 2018, by

CARSON CITY, Mich. – Two people have been arrested after allegedly vandalizing a Montcalm County church.

Michigan State Police say the a church van, entrance sign and gymnasium at The Church at Carson City Fish Creek School were spray painted on Halloween night.  Surveillance video led police to Anna Morris, 54, of Carson City. She and a 14-year-old relative were arrested.  Morris has been charged in the case and the teen has been referred to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

Police say that the vandalism appears to be based on specific beliefs of the church.

