70 year old to celebrate birthday with 70 mile run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich.--A man in Holland is doing something a little different for his birthday this year.

He plans on running 70 miles in celebration of the big day.

He's calling it his 70 at 70 fun run, and he plans to knock out the 70 mile run in one day all while helping raise some cash for Michigan athletes.

"You know running, the more you run, the more you run," says Larry Erlandson of his run and he means that.

The runner started running marathons in his 50s, with 36 under his belt.

Since then created a tradition of celebrating birthdays with long distance runs, running six marathons for his 60th birthday, completing a 65 mile run for his 65th birthday.

And for his upcoming birthday...

"I thought 70 at 70 sounded good," says Erlandson.

That's right, seven ten mile loops in celebration of his big day!

And how does he do you ask?

"The key is to run a lot of miles," says Erlandson.

He runs three days a week, adding miles and miles as he gets closer to the full length.

"70 probably not for very many people, 50 miles is probably not for very many people but moving is and I think that's the key to life," says Erlandson.

That and raising money for charities, which Erlandson does for each run.

But this year is even more special, he's raising money for the Special Olympics, an organization he says he's seen make an impact in his own life.

"Special olympics is a wonderful organization, I have a nephew, Roger, who's been a special olympics athlete for 30 years and I've seen the value of that for them. He's participated in a lot of sports so that's one of my inspirations," Erlandson says.

Though this will be Erlandson's longest run, there is one more incentive.

"At the end I understand there's going to be a big cake," Erlandson says.

Larry's 70 at 70 run will start at four am on Saturday.

He encourages other runners to join him for any part of the run, stop by this link to find out how you can join him.