ACLU of Michigan to call on Kent Co. leaders to end ICE contract

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is getting involved in an ongoing call for leaders in Kent County to end their contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This has been an ongoing topic at commission meetings for the last several months, with protesters disrupting some of the meetings hoping to be heard.

Protesters believe the county only has a contract with ICE for money it gets from immigrants that are arrested and processed at the county's jail.

The county has already met with the protesters, saying ending the contract is against the law.

"The ACLU has looked at the law and its very clear, there is absolutely no reason Kent County Sheriff can't end the contract, and why the Kent County commission can't make steps to make that happens to make sure Kent County is a welcoming community for immigrants," said Miriam Aukerman, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan.

The ACLU is expected to present a letter signed by business owners, faith leaders, and residents, demanding the county end its contract.

"We've had lots of communication with the old sheriff and the new sheriff and the commissioners, but conversation is not enough if your family is being torn apart, conversation is not the answer what you want is action what you need from your elected officials in our community is that they actually take steps to make our communities and our families safe and the time has come for action," Aukerman said.

Thursday's commission meeting with starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Kent County Commission building, 300 Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids.