Buy homemade holiday gifts at Made in Michigan Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When shopping for Christmas gifts, there's no better feeling than buying something local and made right here in Michigan. There's going to be one location in Hudsonville full of these items at the Made in Michigan Market this weekend.

Terra Square will be filled with products from dozens of vendors with everything from clothes and accessories, to home decor, and so much more.

The market will be open on Saturday, November 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free!

More information and a complete list of vendors can be found at terrasquare.com.