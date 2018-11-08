Calhoun Co. school district awarded $185k grant to improve security

Measurable Snow Coming Friday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A West Michigan school district has been awarded nearly $185,000 as part of a grant to ramp up its security.

Harper Creek Community Schools in Emmett Township was awarded the money by grant from the U.S. Department of Justice COPS program.

We're told funds will be used to install metal detectors and locks at all of Harper Creek's Schools, in Battle Creek.

The money will also be used to provide training for local law enforcement officers and for technology that will notify law enforcement faster during an emergency.

Emmett Township Department of Public Safety will host a press conference November 12th, to share specifics on how they plan to use the money.

 

