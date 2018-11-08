Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Cedar Springs city council may ban marijuana facilities before Prop 1 takes effect

Posted 5:19 AM, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:22AM, November 8, 2018

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- One West Michigan community is working to prohibit marijuana facilities from opening up, before proposition one is officially signed into law.

Members of the Cedar Springs city council will meet Thursday to vote on amending their marijuana ordinance.

The ordinance would prohibit marijuana businesses from opening within the city, at least for now, according to the Cedar Springs Post.

The city manager said officials were worried about the potential for the city to be flooded with marijuana businesses before the state can issue regulations.

He also says the city may eventually change their position but not for now.

The meeting starts Thursday, November 8 at 7 p.m. at city hall.

On Tuesday, voters approved proposition one to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, which will likely be a law as of December.

