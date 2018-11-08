Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Cocktail Week features locally made food and drink in West Michigan

Posted 7:31 AM, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:40AM, November 8, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 4th annual Cocktail Week is officially in full swing and many local venues are all getting in on the fun.

Over 35 distilleries, bars, and restaurants are taking part in the 12-day event, with many featuring drinks crafted entirely from Michigan-made ingredients.

The whole thing kicked off November 7th and runs through the 18th.

It also features events organized by the Grand Rapids chapter of the U.S. Bartending Guild.

For more information and details, visit CocktailWeekGR.com.

