Ferency leads Schoolcraft to regional finals in 1st season with the Eagles

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- The Schoolcraft football team is getting ready to play Montague Saturday in a division 6 regional championship game Roy Davis Field.

The Eagles (9-2) are averaging 44.5 points per game this season with a new offense put in by head coach Nathan Ferency who took over this season after leading Shepherd the last 5 seasons.

"We are quite a bit different" Ferency said. "They wanted to run the ball they only wanted to throw four, five, six times a game. I think we've thrown probably 160 times this year so we have been able to throw the ball and do some different things and be balanced."

While Schoolcraft will air it out, it still runs the ball with junior running back Kobe Clark.

"It's been great" Clark said. "We have been working through it all year we have been getting better every week so he has been a great guy to us and we are very thankful to him."

The Eagles are looking for their first regional championship since the 2001 state championship season.