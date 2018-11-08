Four suspects sought after early morning auto thefts, chase in Ottawa/Allegan Co.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Authorities are looking for four suspects after multiple vehicle thefts early Thursday morning that resulted in a crash and a chase that spanned two counties.

The Grand Haven Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke says the incidents began about 3:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Sherman and the 600 block of Lake Street in Grand Haven. Officers were called to the Sherman location on reports of four men in dark clothing who were breaking into vehicles.

When officers arrived, they saw three stolen vehicles leaving the area. Two of the vehicles crashed into each other and was recovered by police. The suspect in that vehicle ran from the scene and is still being sought, as well as the suspect and the other vehicle.

The suspects in a third vehicle, a 2013 Ford pickup truck, led police on a chase through Grand Haven, south into Holland and then into Allegan County. Holland officers deployed stop sticks and flattened at least one of the tires. The suspects stopped in Allegan County and fled from that scene.

In total, four suspects are being sought. The vehicle that has not been recovered is described as a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV. It was stolen from the 200 block of Sherman in Grand Haven. Police say they believe the vehicle is now south of St. Joseph County, based on some evidence they recovered.

The other two vehicles, the pickup truck and a 1998 Honda Civic, have been recovered. The suspects are believed to be men.

Anyone with information should contact their local police department.