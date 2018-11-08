Kenny Chesney to perform in Grand Rapids during 2019 tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kenny Chesney is bringing his next tour to Grand Rapids.

The country music star will perform at Van Andel Arena in an as yet unspecified date as part of his “Songs for the Saints” 2019 tour.

He will also be making stops in 10 other cities, including Champaign, Ill. and Greensboro, NC.

These latest performances come after his 2018 “Trip Around the Sun” stadium tour that featured stops at Ford Field in Detroit and Soldier Field in Chicago.

Exact dates and ticket information for Chesney’s new concerts were not available.