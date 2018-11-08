× Kent Co. Prosecutor: No more prosecution for marijuana cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor says his office will likely no longer be prosecuting any pending cases for use of marijuana or possession of marijuana since voters approved legalizing recreational use on Tuesday.

Chris Becker told FOX 17 that his office staff discussed the issue and made the decision Thursday.

Becker says that pending marijuana cases of 17 to 20-year-olds may still be prosecuted because Proposal 1 applies to people 21-years-old or older. Also, people accused of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Deliver will still likely be prosecuted because that also was not included in Proposal 1.

Becker says that driving offenses will be treated in the same way as before Proposal 1. If you are driving and impaired you still face driving charges.

“If you have marijuana in your system, we are going to take a look at everything to see if you are impaired,” Becker said.

