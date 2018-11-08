Measurable snow, winter weather advisory Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've mentioned the possibility of snow for a few days now and things are starting to come together for our first measurable snowfall this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of our area through early Saturday morning. Most of this will have to do with the timing of the morning rush and impacts from the snow overnight Friday.

The center of this storm is currently in the plains and will remain to our southeast. We'll be on the colder side of this storm, so the rain/snow line isn't going to be much of an issue. The first component of this storm is what's going to be the widespread snow for most of us early Friday.

Snow develops and spreads in a little bit more after 6 AM. For those later commuters, you can expected to be slowed down quite significantly. I think temperatures are going to be a bit colder than what Future Track indicates. For this reason, I would think the primary concerns tomorrow are less traveled roads, bridges, and overpasses. Most of this snow will accumulate only in the grass, and temperature will be very important to how much ends up sticking to the warm ground we have in place.

Once the main system passes far enough east, we'll transition to a W/NW breeze and lake effect snow will be a big factor heading into the evening. Friday evening/overnight is when I would expect the biggest impacts from this system. Heavier lake effect bands will combine with below freezing temperatures and overcome warm surface pavement. Visibilities may drop near 0 along the lakeshore as winds will blow between 20-30 mph, if not greater at times overnight.

So we'll finish with a recap and explanation of what to expect: most of you are going to only experience light accumulations in the grass. Friday evening/overnight when temperatures fall and lake effect snow bands develop is the biggest impact timeframe for snow accumulation and roadway impacts. 3-5" of snow (even locally higher amounts!) possible through early Saturday morning. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for updates on our first winter storm of the season.