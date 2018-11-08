× Mona Shores student seriously injured after being hit by car

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Mona Shores High School student in serious condition this morning after being hit by a car while walking home from school.

Police tell MLive that the victim, a 16 year old boy, was hit about a half a mile away from the high school around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe he may have thought traffic was stopped when he crossed the intersection and the driver told police she couldn’t avoid hitting him.

At last check he was listed in serious condition.

No names have been released.