Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 8

1. A school district is set to break ground soon on a new preschool with a twist.

In the video, there's a rendering from Otsego Public Schools, showing what the "Learn 'N Grow" preschool will look like. The district plans to introduce nature-based learning into the curriculum.

The center will have seven classrooms and will include hands-on learning. The project costs more than $5 million, and the money comes form a bond extension that voters approved.

There's a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday, and the center is expected to open next fall.

2. A local college grad has an awesome new job title, he's joining the Harlem Globetrotters.

Tori Brooks graduated from Davenport University. His new nickname is Bionic, and he joins the rosters as one of the team's most powerful dunkers.

He earned a number of awards playing basketball and running track and field at Davenport.

Brooks will join nine other players in the rookie class for the Globetrotters' 2019 World Tour.

3. One West Michigan City is already getting into the Christmas spirit this weekend. Kalamazoo is hosting its holiday parade on Saturday.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Kalamazoo. Nearly 90 organizations are taking part this year, and it's the 57th year for the city's holiday parade.

They're not the only ones feeling festive, the Art Van Santa Parade in Grand Rapids is the following weekend.

4. Aldi has come up with a very adult way to countdown to Christmas. For the first time, the grocery store chain is now selling wine and cheese advent calendars.

The calendars have 24 windows that contain the choice of either a variety of wine, or cheese.

However you'll want to get them fast, Aldi said the advent calendars won't be restocked once they're sold out.

5. Amazon is going analog! The company released a printed toy catalog for the holidays.

This is the first time the company has released a printed look-book ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The "Holiday of Play" catalog will be delivered to millions of customers this month.

Limited quantities of the magazines will be available in Amazon Bookstores as well. It includes classic toys like Lego, train sets, and barbies, and higher end items like Bose headphones and video game consoles.