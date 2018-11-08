Measurable Snow Coming Friday

Muskegon Community College hosts Veterans Day observance ahead of holiday.

Posted 7:45 AM, November 8, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich -- On Wednesday, community members came together to give an early "Veterans salute" at Muskegon Community College.

The event was complete with a 21 gun salute and taps.

Chris Bode, a  Marine Corps Veteran, enduring three tours over in Iraq attended the event.

“Veterans Day to me is a day to take away from everyone else, everyone`s busy hectic lifestyles and just remembering why we have our freedoms and why we`re able to do what we do,” Bode said.

There will be another ceremony on Sunday at Causeway Memorial Park in Muskegon .

Veterans Day falls on a Sunday every year and will be observed on Monday.

