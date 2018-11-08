No one home as fire breaks out on G.R.’s near NW side

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A house fire Thursday afternoon on Grand Rapids’ near northwest side has displaced the homeowner.

The fire  broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday at 109 Straight Avenue, south of Lake Michigan Drive.

Battalion Chief David Noorman tells FOX 17 there’s no indication yet what started the fire. The city fire investigator arrived on the scene around 5 p.m.

Chief Noorman says no one was home at the time, so no one was injured. He says the fire began on the first floor of the two-story house, and damage totals are still being assessed.

“I’ve seen worst fires,” Noorman says. “But it was bad enough that the owner had to find another place to live – with his family.”

 

