Police: Remember how to drive in the snow, again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We’ve been telling you for a couple of days that the snow is coming. Now, Grand Rapids Police are warning you to not catch “I-Forgot-How-to-Drive-in-Snowitis” on Friday.

Snow is coming soon! Don't fall victim to a horrible disease that is likely to spread rampant in Grand Rapids: "I-Forgot-How-to-Drive-in-Snowitis" Protect your health, and your car, by ⬇️your speed, ⬆️your distance, remove distractions, and take your vitamins (why not?). pic.twitter.com/dkLhcLjB79 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) November 8, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of West Michigan beginning at 1:00 a.m. Friday and ending at 7:00 a.m. Saturday. One to two inches of snow is expected area-wide with three to five inches expected in some lakeshore areas.

And just to recall – slow down, use your headlights and leave more space between you and the driver ahead of you.