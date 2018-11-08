Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Friday

Police: Remember how to drive in the snow, again

Posted 2:04 PM, November 8, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – We’ve been telling you for a couple of days that the snow is coming.  Now, Grand Rapids Police are warning you to not catch “I-Forgot-How-to-Drive-in-Snowitis” on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of West Michigan beginning at 1:00 a.m. Friday and ending at 7:00 a.m. Saturday. One to two inches of snow is expected area-wide with three to five inches expected in some lakeshore areas.

Download the FOX 17 News app for traffic updates and school closing information. Download the FOX 17 Weather app for live radar images.

And just to recall – slow down, use your headlights and leave more space between you and the driver ahead of you.

