Smart Shopper: Veterans Day freebies and discounts

Just saying "thank you" never seems like enough when it comes to our military men and women. Our nation honors all of them this Sunday, Nov. 11 on Veterans Day. Businesses are offering some wonderful free or discounted deals.

Free Flu Shots, American Family Care locations: Bring the proper military identification to American Family Care, 1740 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, this Sunday, Nov. 11 for a free flu shot. To find a location near you, head to afcurgentcare.com

Free Haircuts, participating Sport Clips Locations : On Sunday, Nov. 11, active military and veterans will receive a free trim with proper identification. Be sure to click on this link to see if your location is participating. In addition, Sport Clips will donate one-dollar from every hair service that day to the VFW's Sport Clips "Help a Hero" Scholarship program. This provides scholarships for active duty military and veterans looking to further their education.

Target discounts : Need to get a little shopping done? Now through Nov. 12, head to this link, fill out the form fir Target and you could qualify for 10 percent off your online or in-store purchases.

An extremely helpful website to find out all types of Veterans Day deals is military.com along with offers.com

Some of the big meal offers are:

Applebee's

Bar Louie

Chili's

Chipotle

Golden Corral

Little Caesar's

On the Border

Red Robin

Texas Roadhouse