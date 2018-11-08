Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Friday

Snag home decor, gifts and beyond at Changing Thymes Holiday Extravaganza

Posted 11:37 AM, November 8, 2018, by

Handmade, homemade, eclectic, one-of-a-kind, gifts and more, spread out between two buildings in Grandville at Changing Thymes.

Thousands of square feet, just a street apart at 2900 Wilson Ave. SW along with 4187 Chicago Dr. is where you will see what more than 220 vendors have up for grabs. You never know what  you will find, but one thing is for sure; if you see it, grab it! Otherwise, it will be gone!

Changing Thymes is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza Friday Nov.9-Nov. 10. Enjoy discounts, door prizes and fun.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram !

 

